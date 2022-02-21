Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 4,275 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 3.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,520,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average of $206.12. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.83 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.19.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

