Utah Retirement Systems Has $22.60 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.04. 2,910,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.23 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

