Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will post sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 14.11%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $2,321,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

