Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58. Timken has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Timken by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

