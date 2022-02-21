Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $78.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

