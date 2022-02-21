Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,752 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.47. 124,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,077. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.