Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 270 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $856.98 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $860.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $980.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $918.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

