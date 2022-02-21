Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.3% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $321.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

