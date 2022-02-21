swisspartners Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

