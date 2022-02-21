O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,977,000 after buying an additional 130,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after buying an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $71,250,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

ORLY stock opened at $676.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $670.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.56 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

