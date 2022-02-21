Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.94 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

