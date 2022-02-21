Motive Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SSNC stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,121. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

