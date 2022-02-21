27,126 Shares in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Acquired by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the period.
NYSE OPP traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $13.36. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,821. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.
In other news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
