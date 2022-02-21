27,126 Shares in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Acquired by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE OPP traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $13.36. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,821. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.