Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,299 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM makes up approximately 1.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after purchasing an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. 63,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,682. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

