Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,302 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,280. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $116.67 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average of $157.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

