ERn Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

BATS:IMFL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.90. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

