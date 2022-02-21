ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF makes up 0.8% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000.
ARKG stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. 3,423,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $108.97.
