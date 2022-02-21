7,736 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE MO traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $51.74. 11,325,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.