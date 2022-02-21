Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.29. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

