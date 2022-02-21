Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $62.32 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.