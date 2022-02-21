WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.700 EPS.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,353. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.95%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

