ERn Financial LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $70.47.

