SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 670 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.