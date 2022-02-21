Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 15,363 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AZRE traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $14.92. 10,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

