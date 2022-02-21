iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Raised by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,809 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,126,000 after acquiring an additional 113,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.72. 41,312,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,080,543. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.