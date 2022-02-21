Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,847 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,823,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. 28,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,341. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.92.

KNDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial began coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.