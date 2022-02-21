Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,206 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for about 5.2% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $67,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 350,589 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 225,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,432. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

