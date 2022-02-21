FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 222.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.