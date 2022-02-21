FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

