Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

