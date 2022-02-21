A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Position Trimmed by Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lessened its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks makes up about 0.1% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 384,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $81,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276 over the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

