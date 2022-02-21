Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine comprises approximately 1.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,059,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after buying an additional 210,444 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 200,853 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

EDIT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,835. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

