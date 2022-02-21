Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Target Price at C$5.36

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHR. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:CHR opened at C$4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.87. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. The stock has a market cap of C$792.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

