FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

