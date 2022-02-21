Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $637.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post sales of $637.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.67 million and the lowest is $630.90 million. Envista posted sales of $709.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $178,206.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Envista by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Envista by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Envista has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

