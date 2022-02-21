Cartesi (CTSI) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Cartesi has a market cap of $208.85 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.49 or 0.06961918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,495.85 or 0.99685979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051526 BTC.

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,371,528 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

