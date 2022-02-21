NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Decreased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. NVR makes up approximately 4.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,996.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,489.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,247.43. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $99.77 by ($10.68). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

