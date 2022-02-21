Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $150,459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $59,208,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of MET opened at $69.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

