Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

ACN opened at $321.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.44. The company has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

