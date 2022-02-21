swisspartners Ltd. Takes $275,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
