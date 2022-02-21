iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 55,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

