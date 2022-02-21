iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $124.14 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

