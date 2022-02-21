Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 574 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after acquiring an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

