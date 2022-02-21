$2.38 EPS Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $154.28 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.84 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

