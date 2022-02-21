ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Down 38.8% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. ARMOR has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $40,701.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.88 or 0.06949898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,746.30 or 0.99373066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

