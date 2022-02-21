Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Old Republic International worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

