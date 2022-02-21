Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Decreased by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,789,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 392,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

