MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce sales of $89.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.71 million and the lowest is $62.76 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $317.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $340.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $457.68 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

