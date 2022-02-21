Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Fortinet stock opened at $304.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.76 and its 200 day moving average is $316.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $6,014,996 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

