LBRY Credits Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $19.42 million and $41,471.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.88 or 0.06949898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,746.30 or 0.99373066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 761,799,832 coins and its circulating supply is 647,756,326 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

